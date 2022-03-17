Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $807,523.56 in Stock

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IOT stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. 2,236,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,418. Samsara Inc has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $28,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

