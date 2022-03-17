SanBio (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

SanBio (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNBIF opened at 9.40 on Thursday. SanBio has a one year low of 8.25 and a one year high of 16.75.

Get SanBio alerts:

SanBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and others; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SanBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SanBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.