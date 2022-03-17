SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.59. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 21,725 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.68.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SD. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 882.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.