Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 202,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,284,396 shares.The stock last traded at $8.16 and had previously closed at $7.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAND shares. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

