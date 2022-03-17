Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €23.00 ($25.27) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.01) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.43 ($38.93).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €23.96 ($26.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Uniper has a 1 year low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($46.65). The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of €34.94 and a 200 day moving average of €36.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

