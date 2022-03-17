Sarcophagus Hits Market Cap of $6.83 Million (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $6.83 million and $5,960.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00046200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.77 or 0.06892387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,815.37 or 0.99871499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.