Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Gap Down to $8.85

Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $8.50. Satellogic shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 52 shares traded.

Satellogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SATL)

Satellogic Inc provides sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection. Satellogic Inc, formerly known as CF Acquisition Corp. V, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.