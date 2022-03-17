Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Capital One Financial

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BFS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44.

In other news, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $66,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,763 shares of company stock valued at $961,190. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

