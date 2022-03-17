Scala Price Down 5.4% This Week (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $710,134.34 and $5,133.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.61 or 0.06834099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,771.34 or 0.99919242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00041265 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

