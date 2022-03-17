Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.

Shares of SCHN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.36. 288,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

