Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 6.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $18,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

