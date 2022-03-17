Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Holdings Boosted by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,055 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.0% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87.

