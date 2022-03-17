Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,184 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 119,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,596,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 624.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.19 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.29.

