Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,445 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 16.7% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Whelan Financial owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $26,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,330. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85.

