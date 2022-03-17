SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.19

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $2.97. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 9,364 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

