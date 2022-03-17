Scotiabank Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$66.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATD. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.17.

Shares of ATD traded up C$1.20 on Thursday, reaching C$52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.60. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$55.42.

