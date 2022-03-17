Scotiabank Trims Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Target Price to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TXG. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.66.

TSE:TXG traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.50. 297,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,651. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$18.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

