Scotiabank Trims Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Target Price to C$24.00

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXGGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TXG. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.66.

TSE:TXG traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.50. 297,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,651. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$18.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55.

About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

