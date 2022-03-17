ScPrime Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $26.03 million and $78,287.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,377,437 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

