Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,997,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

STX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,982. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average is $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

