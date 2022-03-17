Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

NYSE GOL opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after buying an additional 244,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

