Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Searchlight Minerals shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 44,930 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH)

Searchlight Minerals Corp. is a natural resource company, which engages in the recovery of base and precious metals from reprocessing existing tailings. It holds interest in Clarkdale Slag Project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.

