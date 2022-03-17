Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Searchlight Minerals shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 44,930 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Searchlight Minerals (SRCH)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.