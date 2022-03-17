Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

SES opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.30. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$3.49 and a 52-week high of C$6.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.23.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,043.09.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

