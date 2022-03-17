SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of SCWX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 188,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,058. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $26.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.
SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.
