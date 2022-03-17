SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of SCWX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 188,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,058. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $26.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 797.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.