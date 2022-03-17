SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.700-$-0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.71 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.70)-($0.61) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 188,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.