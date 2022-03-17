SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.33 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

SecureWorks stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 188,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,058. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SecureWorks by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

