Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) Plans GBX 1.38 Dividend

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Securities Trust of Scotland stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 219 ($2.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.13. The firm has a market cap of £218.52 million and a PE ratio of 4.75. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 52 week low of GBX 194.50 ($2.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 235 ($3.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

