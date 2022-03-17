SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Announces Dividend of $0.29

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.288 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of SKLTY opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41. SEEK has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

