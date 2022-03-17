SEEN (SEEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,541.00

SEEN (SEEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, SEEN has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00004142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $2,541.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00105305 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

