Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading 6.8% Higher

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.84. 5,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 427,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $853.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 933.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Seer by 1,462.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Seer by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Seer by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

