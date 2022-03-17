Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

NYSE:SRE traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $157.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.