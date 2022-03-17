Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Semtech by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

