Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.
NASDAQ SMTC opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01.
In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Semtech by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.