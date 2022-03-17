Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s previous close.
SMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.20. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Semtech by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Semtech by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after buying an additional 68,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Semtech by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 110,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.