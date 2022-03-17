Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s previous close.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.20. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Semtech by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Semtech by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after buying an additional 68,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Semtech by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 110,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

