Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s current price.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

SMTC opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,479,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70,923 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Semtech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

