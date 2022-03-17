Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ST. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Shares of ST opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17.
In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,725,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,639,000 after buying an additional 192,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 992,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after buying an additional 433,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
