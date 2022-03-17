Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Short Interest Update

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 853,400 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 726,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of SXT opened at $80.09 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.