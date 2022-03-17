Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $40.65 million and $1.89 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,123,222,225 coins and its circulating supply is 7,447,407,273 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

