ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $694.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $547.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.80. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

