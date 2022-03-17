SHIELD Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $125,920.63 and $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,914.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.13 or 0.06875676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.00269826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.56 or 0.00724830 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00066315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00461012 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00365450 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

