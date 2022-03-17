Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.58.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.