Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Shoals Technologies Group in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHLS. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SHLS opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $2,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 440,430 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 56.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 135,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

