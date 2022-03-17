Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Shoe Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 395,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,273. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.28. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

