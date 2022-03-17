Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.100 EPS.

SCVL stock traded up $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,987. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $971.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 593.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 65,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

