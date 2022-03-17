Short Interest in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Decreases By 17.6%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 16,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Affirm by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after buying an additional 7,231,859 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Affirm by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after buying an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Affirm by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after buying an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.96. Affirm has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFRM. Barclays cut their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

