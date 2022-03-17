Short Interest in Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Drops By 15.1%

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 656,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIRS. Raymond James began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Airsculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

AIRS opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.72. Airsculpt Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

