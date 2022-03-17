Short Interest in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Increases By 16.9%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,250,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $38.41.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

