Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Drops By 18.0%

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASGTF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of ASGTF stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82.

Altus Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

