Short Interest in APx Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:APXIU) Increases By 18.2%

APx Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,518,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,441,000.

APx Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. APx Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

