Short Interest in Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZU) Decreases By 16.7%

Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARIZU. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,516,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,409,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $476,000.

NASDAQ:ARIZU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.13. Arisz Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

