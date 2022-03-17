Short Interest in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expands By 18.4%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aterian stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $125.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.78. Aterian has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aterian will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 327.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aterian by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aterian by 183.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 488,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aterian by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 172,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $5,227,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

