Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Expands By 18.1%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 179,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of AUUD stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. Auddia has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $9.30.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,490,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Auddia in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.
